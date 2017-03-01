OnTrack interim Executive Director st...

OnTrack interim Executive Director steps down; Rita Sullivan no longer employed with organization

Tuesday Feb 21

Medford, Ore.- OnTrack's interim Executive Director, Dr. Kerri Hecox, has stepped down from her role at the embattled drug and alcohol treatment program. Hecox currently serves as Site Medical Director at La Clinica.

