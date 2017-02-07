Commissioners approve Rogue Rowinga s...

Commissioners approve Rogue Rowinga s new project

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- The Rogue Rowing Club will move forward with their plans to expand their program at Emigrant Lake in Ashland. In a two to one vote, Jackson County Commissioners gave the project the green light.

