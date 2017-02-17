Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Ashlan...

Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Ashland park

Anti-Semitic graffiti was reported early Saturday morning on a utility box at the east end of Railroad Park on A Street, the latest in a string of hate speech incidents in Ashland. The spray paint on the box by the railroad tracks referenced Anne Frank's death in the Holocaust.

