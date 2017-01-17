Winter weather causes potholes throug...

Winter weather causes potholes throughout Medford

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Many of Southern Oregon's roads are now full of potholes, due to our recent blast of winter weather. In Medford, the city has already started patching them up, but Public Works Director Cory Crebbin said it'll be a long process.

