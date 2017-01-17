Winter weather causes potholes throughout Medford
Many of Southern Oregon's roads are now full of potholes, due to our recent blast of winter weather. In Medford, the city has already started patching them up, but Public Works Director Cory Crebbin said it'll be a long process.
