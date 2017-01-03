Two new storms headed our way

Southern Oregon will likely sidestep the brunt of a weekend storm that is expected to melt away Medford's heaviest snow in nearly a century, swelling streams and causing some localized flooding without causing the Rogue River to reach its banks. The next storm front is expected to bring intense rain and high-elevation snows to Northern California and pummel the Sierra Nevada Range, but it's likely Medford will see a mix of rain and freezing rain totaling about 1½ inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 05 at 3:33AM PST

