Snow expected to continue into Wednesday

Medford and Ashland should be under blankets of snow Tuesday morning and facing even more as another storm bringing as much as 16 inches of snow moves through Southern Oregon and Northern California. The National Weather Service expects Medford to wake up Tuesday with a half-inch of snow on the ground, with as much as 2 more inches coming in the ensuing 24 hours, possibly delaying the post-holiday return of students to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.