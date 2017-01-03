Record snow and rain stretches across parched U.S. west
Record snow and rain pummeled the western United States on Thursday, raising the threat of floods and freezing temperatures in some areas across the region, weather officials said. Winter storm warnings were in effect in parts of California, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah following days of snowfall and cold.
