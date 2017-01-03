Rain, snow and wind forecast into Wednesday
Saturated soils, combined with more rain, snow and wind in the forecast, could make for hazardous conditions throughout the Rogue Valley through Wednesday. "It definitely won't take much," National Weather Service meteorologist Misty Duncan said of the possibility of downed trees and localized flooding as another onshore flow brings rain to the valley and snow to the hills.
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|11 hr
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Sab
|22
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
