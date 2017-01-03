Rain, snow and wind forecast into Wed...

Rain, snow and wind forecast into Wednesday

Saturated soils, combined with more rain, snow and wind in the forecast, could make for hazardous conditions throughout the Rogue Valley through Wednesday. "It definitely won't take much," National Weather Service meteorologist Misty Duncan said of the possibility of downed trees and localized flooding as another onshore flow brings rain to the valley and snow to the hills.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 09 at 7:05PM PST

