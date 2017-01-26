Police: Woman accused in multiple car...

Police: Woman accused in multiple car thefts arrested in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore.- A Josephine County woman accused of stealing a car was arrested on seven felony warrants Thursday night. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Grants Pass Fred Meyer Thursday night after receiving a tip that a vehicle stolen from Medford was in the parking lot.

