Police: Woman accused in multiple car thefts arrested in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore.- A Josephine County woman accused of stealing a car was arrested on seven felony warrants Thursday night. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Grants Pass Fred Meyer Thursday night after receiving a tip that a vehicle stolen from Medford was in the parking lot.
