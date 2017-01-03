Plan calls for rail cars to haul cont...

Plan calls for rail cars to haul contaminated Ashland soil

MEDFORD, Ore. - Union Pacific plans to use rail cars, not dump trucks, to haul away 18,700 cubic yards of contaminated soil as part of its long-awaited cleanup of its old railroad yard in Ashland.

