Patients, doctors get green light for...

Patients, doctors get green light for medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

This April 21, 2011, file photo shows marijuana growing in the home of two medical marijuana patients in Medford, Ore. Oregon state officials have upheld local regulations blocking people from growing medical marijuana on property zoned for rural residential use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 3 Sab 22
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
Child Rear View (Jun '16) Jun '16 Introspective 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC