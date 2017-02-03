New Media makes Ohio acquisition, is ...

New Media makes Ohio acquisition, is selling Oregon paper

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Seeking Alpha

In an asset shuffle , New Media Investment Group has acquired an Ohio printing operation and is selling an Oregon paper. The company closed on a deal for the Ohio division of Wooster Republican Printing Co., for $21.2M.

