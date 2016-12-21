New Hilton Garden Inn Opens in Medford, Oregon
Managed by InterMountain Management, LLC, the property brings 120 rooms to the Medford area. Located at 1000 Welcome Way, the new hotel is conveniently situated less than 10 minutes from Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
