Navy awards Medford student $180,000 scholarship
A student from North Medford High School is standing out across the nation, receiving a $180,000 scholarship for her future education. Jovanna Salvador-McColly says she's planning to use the scholarship to major in neuroscience or biology at the University of San Diego while working to become a naval officer.
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 15
|Oregon State Elks...
|23
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
