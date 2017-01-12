More wet weather is coming Updated at
A storm, expected to arrive late Tuesday on the Oregon Coast, is forecast to reach the Rogue Valley early Wednesday and drop about a half-inch of rain on Medford and Ashland by nightfall, according to the National Weather Service. More than 3 inches of rain is expected in Cave Junction, while Brookings is expected to get hammered by nearly 5½ inches, according to a Weather Service news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Sun
|Oregon State Elks...
|23
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC