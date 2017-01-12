More wet weather is coming Updated at

A storm, expected to arrive late Tuesday on the Oregon Coast, is forecast to reach the Rogue Valley early Wednesday and drop about a half-inch of rain on Medford and Ashland by nightfall, according to the National Weather Service. More than 3 inches of rain is expected in Cave Junction, while Brookings is expected to get hammered by nearly 5½ inches, according to a Weather Service news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.