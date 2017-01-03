Medford Police Department helps rescue red-tailed hawk
Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department doesn't just watch out for people, officers do what they can to keep feathered friends safe, as well. A red-tailed hawk was hit by a car near 10th and Fir streets Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Tue
|Sab
|22
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC