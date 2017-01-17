Medford police arrest four suspected ...

Medford police arrest four suspected car thieves in one day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department arrested four suspected car thieves in one day, according to the department's Facebook page. Medford has seen a spike in the number of stolen vehicles around town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 12 hr Oregon State Elks 24
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC