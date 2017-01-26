Medford man arrested after posting Na...

Medford man arrested after posting Nazi fliers in Ashland, police say

A southern Oregon man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting fliers in Ashland that promoted racist hate speech, police said. On Monday, Ashland police reported they were looking for a man who had posted pro-Nazi, white nationalist fliers around the city the previous night or earlier that morning.

