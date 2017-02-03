Hundreds march to U.S. Rep. Greg Wald...

Hundreds march to U.S. Rep. Greg Waldena s office

Tuesday Jan 31

Medford, Ore., - Hundreds of people marched from Medford's federal courthouse to U.S. Representative Greg Walden's office today to protest his involvement in repealing the Affordable Care Act. "In a nutshell, resisting the Trump agenda by a grassroots movement.

