Great Northwest Wine: Early-ripening ...

Great Northwest Wine: Early-ripening Tempranillo grows its Northwest fan base

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The budding romance with the Spanish grape Tempranillo among the U.S. wine producers was on display at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition as the largest judging of American wine included 83 entries of Tempranillo at a price point of $25 and greater. Eighteen of those came from the Northwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 12 hr Oregon State Elks 24
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC