Great Northwest Wine: Early-ripening Tempranillo grows its Northwest fan base
The budding romance with the Spanish grape Tempranillo among the U.S. wine producers was on display at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition as the largest judging of American wine included 83 entries of Tempranillo at a price point of $25 and greater. Eighteen of those came from the Northwest.
