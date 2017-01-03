Flights resume after blast of winter weather
Medford, Ore.- Flights in and out of Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport resumed Wednesday morning after a blast of winter weather impacted travel Tuesday. Several inches of snow fell Tuesday night, forcing flights in and out of Medford to either be cancelled or diverted.
