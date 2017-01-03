Flights resume after blast of winter ...

Flights resume after blast of winter weather

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- Flights in and out of Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport resumed Wednesday morning after a blast of winter weather impacted travel Tuesday. Several inches of snow fell Tuesday night, forcing flights in and out of Medford to either be cancelled or diverted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Tue Sab 22
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
Child Rear View (Jun '16) Jun '16 Introspective 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 05 at 3:33AM PST

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,365

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC