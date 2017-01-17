FBI to help southern Oregon businesse...

FBI to help southern Oregon businesses avoid cyber-threats

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force are teaming up to teach local businesses about cyber-threats. "The bad guy will encrypt that database, preventing the business from having access to it," said Special Agent Miles Wiltrout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Sun Cjben79 12
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 15 Oregon State Elks... 23
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 17 at 3:09PM PST

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC