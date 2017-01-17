FBI to help southern Oregon businesses avoid cyber-threats
Medford, Ore.- The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force are teaming up to teach local businesses about cyber-threats. "The bad guy will encrypt that database, preventing the business from having access to it," said Special Agent Miles Wiltrout.
