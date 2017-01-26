Duo arrested after multi-county pursuit

Duo arrested after multi-county pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The News-Review

A Coos Bay man and a Medford woman were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Highway 42 Wednesday evening. Police agencies in Coos County alerted police in Douglas County that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which was being driven on Highway 42 into Douglas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 21 Elks Member 26
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC