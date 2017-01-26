Duo arrested after multi-county pursuit
A Coos Bay man and a Medford woman were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Highway 42 Wednesday evening. Police agencies in Coos County alerted police in Douglas County that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which was being driven on Highway 42 into Douglas County.
