Dogs saved from meat market
Medford, Ore., - Eight dogs from Thailand were rescued and brought to SoHumane as part of a "Trip of 10 Lifetimes" auction. Heather Heath won the toast for tails auction package - where she went to Thailand for a week and brought back eight dogs from the Soi Dog Foundation.
