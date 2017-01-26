Dogs saved from meat market

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore., - Eight dogs from Thailand were rescued and brought to SoHumane as part of a "Trip of 10 Lifetimes" auction. Heather Heath won the toast for tails auction package - where she went to Thailand for a week and brought back eight dogs from the Soi Dog Foundation.

