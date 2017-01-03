Discover Oregon Wines at a 2017 A-List Award-Winning Restaurant
Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine, with locations in Ashland and Medford, Ore., was named the 2017 Wine Program of the Year today by the Oregon Wine Press and the Oregon Wine Board as part of the 2017 Oregon Wine A-List Awards. This program recognizes 124 restaurants around the world that display deep appreciation, enthusiasm and support for Oregon wines as seen in the diversity of regions and varieties on their wine lists.
