DHS taking action with OnTrack, find a oeserious safety risks to childrena
An email obtained by NBC5 said DHS investigators found "serious safety risks to children and deplorable living conditions in the treatment and crisis housing programs. The issues were serious enough that the investigators made calls, as mandatory reporters, to the local child abuse/neglect hotline to report the conditions in which the families were living."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC