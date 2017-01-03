Cold weather persists through weekend...

Cold weather persists through weekend, freezing rain likely

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: OregonLive.com

Keep stockpiling your extra blankets and sweaters, Oregonians -- cold and snowy weather is expected to persist through Thursday and into the weekend. Portlanders won't see precipitation until Saturday afternoon, when a slight chance of snow is likely to quickly turn into freezing rain, but conditions will stay very cold, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 3 Sab 22
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
Child Rear View (Jun '16) Jun '16 Introspective 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Jackson County was issued at January 07 at 1:51PM PST

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,091

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC