Charles Ray's 'light house' glows through the night

The co-founder of the power company that electrified much of Southern Oregon, Dr. Charles Ray, constructed a home at the corner of West Main and Quince streets in Medford, Ore., in 1918. The home was known as the “Light House” owing to its electrification.

