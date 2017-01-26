CASA workers ease transition for displaced OnTrack families
Medford, Ore.- Court Appointed Special Advocates of Jackson County, or CASAs, are focusing on helping children and families transition after they were removed from OnTrack drug and alcohol rehabilitation housing. Several families and teens were removed from OnTrack housing after a Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority inspection revealed several concerns, including safety hazards and allegations of neglect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
