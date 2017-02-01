Britt announces its first summer concert

Monday Jan 30 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- English reggae band UB40 was the first concert announced for the Britt Music and Arts Festival's 2017 summer lineup. UB40 dominated the charges in the 1980s and 90s with several chart topping songs including "Red, Red Wine" and " Falling in Love With You."

