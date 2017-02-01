Britt announces its first summer concert
Medford, Ore.- English reggae band UB40 was the first concert announced for the Britt Music and Arts Festival's 2017 summer lineup. UB40 dominated the charges in the 1980s and 90s with several chart topping songs including "Red, Red Wine" and " Falling in Love With You."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC