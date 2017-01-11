Boy, 12, pleads not guilty to murder
The 12-year-old Ashland boy who allegedly killed his mother and injured his sister with a chef's knife Tuesday morning is locked up at the Jackson County juvenile detention facility in Medford while a judge considers whether or not he'll be tried as an adult. The victims were 52-year-old Pamela J. Wolosz and Holmes' sister, who Ashland police chief Tighe O'Meara said is a 16-year-old Ashland High School student. Holmes' sister was transported to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. “She's stabilized and she's expected to recover,” O'Meara said.
