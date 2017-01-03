Almost an all-time record

Almost an all-time record

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The Tuesday night snow that buried parked vehicles, closed public facilities and part of Interstate 5 and caused power outages around Jackson County didn't set a 24-hour snowfall record, but it did nab the runner-up position. About 8.3 inches fell at the Medford airport from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Tue Sab 22
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
Child Rear View (Jun '16) Jun '16 Introspective 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,839

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC