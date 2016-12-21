UPDATED: Arcata man allegedly punches eighth grade basketball player in the face
An Arcata man is suspected of punching an eighth grade basketball player during tournament game in Medford, Oregon, on Sunday, according to the Medford Police Department and the Medford Mail Tribune . Medford Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Sat
|Elks Member
|17
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford.
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC