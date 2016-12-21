TID pipe will save water, help salmon

Wednesday Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Crews are about to begin construction that will modernize a nearly one-mile stretch of Talent Irrigation District's canal in the upper reaches of the Bear Creek Basin to improve water efficiency and make the basin more salmon-friendly. Next month they will replace an old, leaky and open-air canal diverting Bear Creek water with an underground pipe that will save about 3 cubic feet per second of water that the old canal lost in summer to seepage and evaporation.

