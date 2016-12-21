Meet the Candidates for Jackson Count...

Meet the Candidates for Jackson County Sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: KOBI NBC5

The deadline to apply for the interim Sheriff position passed last Friday and the 6 candidates will now be vetted by county commissioners for the position. In alphabetical order the first of the 6 candidates to fill Sheriff Corey fall's seat in Jackson County is William Froehlich of Central Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Fri Poker Player Elks 21
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
Child Rear View (Jun '16) Jun '16 Introspective 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 02 at 1:36PM PST

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC