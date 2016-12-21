Medford officials concerned about water used for growing pot
The commission is installing water meters to measure how much water is being used at filling stations in White City and Medford and see if increased marijuana production has had an impact, reported The Mail Tribune . Officials are also hoping to determine if there are ways to police the water usage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Elks Member
|16
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford.
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC