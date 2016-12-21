Flood watch issued for most of Jackson County
The National Weather Service office in Medford has issued a flood watch for a portion of southwest Oregon including most of Jackson County. The watch includes the cities of Medford, Ashland, Butte Falls, Prospect, Rogue River and Ruch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Elks Member
|16
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford.
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC