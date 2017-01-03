Driver in deadly crash sentenced, family of victim offers forgiveness
Medford, Ore.- The man who led police on a high speed chase that ended in the death of another driver will serve 11 years, nine months in prison. 26-year-old Robert Brooks killed Catherine Hein in August before crashing into the Lil' Pantry on Table Rock road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|21 hr
|Sab
|22
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC