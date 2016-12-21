Cold snap brings snow to higher eleva...

Cold snap brings snow to higher elevations

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The News-Review

Snow flurries in Myrtle Creek and on Canyon Mountain were reported Tuesday as cold weather coming in from the North dropped the snow level down to 1,500 to 2,000 feet. Small amounts of snow stuck to the ground in some areas, but roads remained clear, according to the National Weather Service.

