Central Coast travelers trek through holiday delays
The day before Christmas Eve is the busiest time for airlines, and for those traveling this holiday season, make sure to pack some extra patience. "I came to the airport today at about 1:45 p.m. for 3:10 p.m. flight to Los Angeles to get to Medford Oregon," Yolande Howard said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Tue
|Elks poker
|19
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford.
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC