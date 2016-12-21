Bacterial meningitis confirmed at Medford school
Medford, Ore- Jackson County health workers say one confirmed case and one suspected case of bacterial meningitis have been discovered at Hedrick Middle School and Hoover Elementary School respectively. Jackson County Public Health is actively working with the schools to notify parents, identify people who may have been exposed and provide children who were exposed with antibiotics.
