Teacher used hidden cam to take photos up students' skirts: cops

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: New York Post

A New Jersey high school teacher was busted Wednesday for allegedly taking videos and photos up female student's skirts with a hidden camera. Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Eric Howell, 43, hid a camera in a coconut water box that was placed in a side pocket of his briefcase.

