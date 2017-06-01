Teacher used hidden cam to take photos up students' skirts: cops
A New Jersey high school teacher was busted Wednesday for allegedly taking videos and photos up female student's skirts with a hidden camera. Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Eric Howell, 43, hid a camera in a coconut water box that was placed in a side pocket of his briefcase.
