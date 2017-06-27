Teacher had upskirt videos of his students on classroom computer, cops say
MEDFORD TWP. -- The teacher who has been charged with taking secret upskirt videos and photographs of female students kept some of the videos on his classroom computer, police wrote in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek help in search for missing Mount La... (Jan '15)
|Jun 19
|FireyFellow44
|8
|respect the walmart cashiers! (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Real idiot
|54
|Teacher's aide charged with sexual assault (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|wow
|21
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|When will verizon FIOS come to Mount Laurel? (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Rich
|14
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Lmfao
|105
|Great Newly Renovated Building
|Feb '17
|jmllr16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC