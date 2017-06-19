Green hearing tonight on drug treatme...

Green hearing tonight on drug treatment center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The application for a use variance that would allow an inpatient substance abuse treatment center on Pequest Road is scheduled to be heard tonight during a meeting of the township Land Use Board at Green Hills School. The regularly scheduled meeting of the board will begin at 7 p.m. The agenda for the board's meeting calls for a completeness review of the application and a public hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek help in search for missing Mount La... (Jan '15) Jun 19 FireyFellow44 8
respect the walmart cashiers! (Aug '09) May '17 Real idiot 54
News Teacher's aide charged with sexual assault (Jan '09) Apr '17 wow 21
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
When will verizon FIOS come to Mount Laurel? (Apr '09) Apr '17 Rich 14
News 102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06) Mar '17 Lmfao 105
Great Newly Renovated Building Feb '17 jmllr16 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Medford, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC