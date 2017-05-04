European duo face charges for ATM skimming in NJ

Two men in the country as part of a Visa Waiver Program have been arrested and charged in connection with a skimming device found on a local ATM machine. Medford police said that Gianluca Galota, 36, an Italian citizen, and Alin Uricara, 35, from Romania, were charged after they were seen removing parts of the machine at the Beneficial Bank on Stokes Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.