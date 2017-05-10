Ambrosia Treatment Centers eyeing Green
The township Land Use Board has received an application for a property on Pequest Road which, if approved, would permit the operation of a high-end inpatient substance abuse treatment facility. Ambrosia Real Estate of North Jersey LLC filed an application on March 6 seeking a conditional use variance, or in the alternative, a use variance, permitting the operation of an approximately 30-bed treatment facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher's aide charged with sexual assault (Jan '09)
|Apr 25
|wow
|21
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|When will verizon FIOS come to Mount Laurel? (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Rich
|14
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Lmfao
|105
|respect the walmart cashiers! (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|MiXina
|53
|Great Newly Renovated Building
|Feb '17
|jmllr16
|1
|Closter police department to be evaluated (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|PattyValentine
|19
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC