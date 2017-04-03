Step up you spring cleaning by donating used sneakers

Sports Paradise has once again partnered with Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ and Philadelphia during the months of March and April to "Step It Up." Sports Paradise customers are encouraged to "Step It Up!" by donating their gently used athletic cleats and footwear to either Sports Paradise location between March 15 -April 15. As a spring cleaning incentive, for every donated pair of sneakers or athletic footwear, customers will receive a discount coupon for use towards new sneakers or cleats at Sports Paradise.

