Medford ShopRite raises funds to combat hunger

Friday Mar 17 Read more: NJ.com

ShopRite customers may see some familiar faces on Cheerios boxes when they visit ShopRite stores in March. Pictures of 81 ShopRite associates will appear on the back of limited-edition Cheerios boxes for their work in helping raise $1.4 million to fight hunger.

