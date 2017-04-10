Medford ShopRite raises funds to combat hunger
ShopRite customers may see some familiar faces on Cheerios boxes when they visit ShopRite stores in March. Pictures of 81 ShopRite associates will appear on the back of limited-edition Cheerios boxes for their work in helping raise $1.4 million to fight hunger.
