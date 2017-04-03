Girl Scouts 'HerStory' center will hold grand opening

The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey will be celebrating the grand opening of the new Girl Scouts "HerStory" Center and the Girl Scouts' birthday on Sunday, March 12 at Camp Kettle Run , 30 Sawmill Road in Medford. At this living history center, girls will learn about and honor the rich history of the Girl Scouts, an organization older than a century.

