Photo Flash: First Look at Ken Urban's NIBBLER, Opening Tonight Off-Broadway

The Amoralists, in association with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, presents the world premiere of Ken Urban's NIBBLER, directed by Benjamin Kamine. NIBBLER runs now through March 18, 2017 in a limited engagement at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, located at 224 Waverly Place between Perry & West 11th Streets in New York City.

